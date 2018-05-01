Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pep Guardiola is aiming for Manchester City to become the best Premier League side ever with a victory over Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

The Citizens moved to within two points of Chelsea's record points total of 95 (2004/05) with a win over Town's relegation rivals West Ham United last weekend, and the ex-Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss is hoping his side can smash the record this week.

Town on the other hand will be praying for at least a point at the Etihad Stadium after suffering a damaging loss to Everton on Saturday and Southampton beating AFC Bournemouth to move within three points of the Terriers.

After City's 30th league win of the season against the Hammers, Guardiola said: “The team did well - a good performance and that's why I'm delighted with what we have done today.

"I'm happy next Sunday we will receive the Premier League and have the chance to be the best team in history in England, with the most points, and we are going to try to do it.

"The numbers we have means they will be broken and disappear.

“The numbers are facts. With the way we played. The numbers will be there if we achieve one more victory.

“They are professionals. They want to play. We were not on the beach and we were not on holiday.

“They want to play for something, too. Once we won the Premier League, the target is the numbers.

“It is easy to break records, but it’s good to have something to fight for and to achieve something.”