Manchester City may have won this season’s Premier League at a canter but boss Pep Guardiola believes the draw against Huddersfield Town showed there was still room for improvement.

City had already been confirmed as Champions last month with Sunday supposed to be the day they added exclamation marks, with three Premier League records in their sights.

Yet a 0-0 home draw with Huddersfield meant Guardiola’s side were unable to set new benchmarks for the most points, goals and wins in history.

And Guardiola stressed the stalemate was an indication of just how much harder it will be to break sides down next season.

“The game showed me how difficult everything is,” said Pep Guardiola.

“Sometimes people expect, ‘Oh, it’s so easy’. Huddersfield come here, play defensively, almost perfect, a lot of credit for what they have done.

“It looks easy when you’ve won a lot of games - it’s so tough and next season will be tougher because the opponents want to beat you, maybe we will be a little bit relaxed and you have to be focused if you want to maintain what we have done this season.

“Help us to understand, this game for example, how difficult it will be next season. Sport is like this, it’s so complicated.”