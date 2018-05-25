Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Phil Starbuck admits there was a difference of footballing cultures between himself and Neil Warnock during his time at Huddersfield Town.

The veteran boss may have secured a record eighth promotion with Cardiff City at the end of the season but Starbuck admits their was tension between the pair while at the Terriers.

Starbuck was signed by Irishman Eoin Hand on a free transfer from Nottingham Forest at the start of the 1991/92 season, a manager he claims he ‘would have ran through a brick wall for’.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

However, when Warnock later took over from Ian Ross in the summer of 1993, the forward struggled with the new boss’s direct approach.

“He is a good manager that’s proven it time and again with the number of promotions he has had,” admits Starbuck.

“He just wasn’t my cup of tea - we differed on all sorts such as how the game should be played and man-management.

“I remember once he played me as a sweeper and had a go at me for not smashing the ball into the stand.

“I wanted to try to play it out from the back and told him: ‘Don’t play me there then because that is not the type of player I am’.”

It was a personality clash which would eventually lead to Starbuck being stripped of the club captaincy and departing the club in an event the former player has since described as his ‘lowest point in football.’

Starbuck, speaking exclusively to the Examiner, also went on to describe Mick Buxton as ‘a legend and a great bloke’ but admits to finding it hard to play for Ian Ross once Hand was harshly sacked in March 1992.

It led to former Liverpool player Ross, Hand’s assistant manager, being promoted to boss - with the appointment rankling with Starbuck.

“I know from Eoin that Ian stayed at Eoin’s house the night before he was going to get the sack – and Ian apparently knew about it.

“I had no time for what he did and when Ian was eventually appointed as manager I knew straight away my heart wasn’t in it for him.

“We had a couple of barneys and he put me on the bench a few times but I kept coming on and scoring, so eventually he had to play me.

“He obviously had a good footballing brain coming from Liverpool but I just couldn’t get it out of my head what I was told he did to Eoin.”

As well as now owning a successful building company in Loughborough, Starbuck is also a Christian minister who, through his New4Old charity, is helping people in financial difficulty and hardship.

For more information and to support the charitable cause visit the New4Old website.