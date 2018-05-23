Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fans favourite Phil Starbuck believes the sky’s the limit for Huddersfield Town under current boss David Wagner.

The Terriers have been completely revolutionised since the German was appointed head coach in November 2015 – defying the odds with Premier League promotion last season and then again this term by avoiding relegation.

It’s a surreal experience for many supporters – and the former forward proudly declares himself as one despite his Nottinghamshire roots.

“It still feels a bit surreal when you are saying Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool in Premier League,” says Starbuck, as he recalls his last visit to the John Smith’s Stadium at the end of January.

“But they are there on merit and it’s onwards and upwards - I guess we might be talking about Europe next!

“And why not? Someone’s got to be in it so why not Huddersfield in the next year or so?

“Obviously they’ve got to build, perhaps finish mid-table next season and then who knows? – just look at Burnley.

And Starbuck, who started his career at Nottingham Forest under the legendary Brian Clough before going on to make 137 appearances for the Terriers over a three-year period, believes boss Wagner is in the same mould.

“He’s immense - everybody loves him, the crowd love him, the chairman loves him but most importantly it seems the players love him as well,” said the 49-year-old.

“He seems like an amazing manager who I would have loved to have played for.

“He wants to play football and you talk about managers and the likes of Cloughie – my goodness I would have loved to have played for him (Wagner).”

As well as now owning a successful building company in Loughborough, Starbuck is also a Christian minister who, through his New4Old charity, is helping people in financial difficulty and hardship.

For more information and to support the charitable cause visit the New4Old website.