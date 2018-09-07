The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town star Philip Billing has covered the ninth most distance in the Premier League this season.

The Danish Under 21 international has impressed with his performances for the Terriers so far this term, playing every minute of Town's 2018/19 top-flight campaign.

In those 360 minutes on the turf, Billing has ran 45.684 kilometres and averages a distance of 11.421km every 90 minutes.

Only eight players have covered more ground in the league this year, with the Town man's compatriot, Christian Eriksen, recording the largest amount distance ran.

AFC Bournemouth's Dan Gosling, Chelsea midfielders Jorginho and N'Golo Kante and Liverpool man James Milner round out the top five, while James McArthur (Crystal Palace), Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford) and Ashley Westwood (Burnley) are all also marginally ahead of the Town man.

Here is how much distance the top 10 have covered in the Premier League so far this season:

1. Christian Eriksen

Minutes played : 360

Total Distance (km) : 49.564

Distance per 90 minutes : 12.391

2. Dan Gosling

Minutes played : 360

Total Distance (km) : 45.154

Distance per 90 minutes : 12.025

3. Jorginho

Minutes played : 360

Total Distance (km) : 47.154

Distance per 90 minutes : 11.788

4. James Milner

Minutes played : 337

Total Distance (km) : 46.636

Distance per 90 minutes : 12.455

5. N'Golo Kante

Minutes played : 360

Total Distance (km) : 46.221

Distance per 90 minutes : 11.555

6. James McArthur

Minutes played : 360

Total Distance (km) : 46.130

Distance per 90 minutes : 11.532

7. Abdoulaye Doucoure

Minutes played : 360

Total Distance (km) : 45.942

Distance per 90 minutes : 11.485

8. Ashley Westwood

Minutes played : 360

Total Distance (km) : 45.892

Distance per 90 minutes : 11.473

9. Philip Billing

Minutes played : 360

Total Distance (km) : 45.684

Distance per 90 minutes : 11.421

10. Dele Alli

Minutes played : 350

Total Distance (km) : 45.636

Distance per 90 minutes : 11.735