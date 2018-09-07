Huddersfield Town star Philip Billing has covered the ninth most distance in the Premier League this season.
The Danish Under 21 international has impressed with his performances for the Terriers so far this term, playing every minute of Town's 2018/19 top-flight campaign.
In those 360 minutes on the turf, Billing has ran 45.684 kilometres and averages a distance of 11.421km every 90 minutes.
Only eight players have covered more ground in the league this year, with the Town man's compatriot, Christian Eriksen, recording the largest amount distance ran.
AFC Bournemouth's Dan Gosling, Chelsea midfielders Jorginho and N'Golo Kante and Liverpool man James Milner round out the top five, while James McArthur (Crystal Palace), Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford) and Ashley Westwood (Burnley) are all also marginally ahead of the Town man.
Here is how much distance the top 10 have covered in the Premier League so far this season:
1. Christian Eriksen
Minutes played : 360
Total Distance (km) : 49.564
Distance per 90 minutes : 12.391
2. Dan Gosling
Minutes played : 360
Total Distance (km) : 45.154
Distance per 90 minutes : 12.025
3. Jorginho
Minutes played : 360
Total Distance (km) : 47.154
Distance per 90 minutes : 11.788
4. James Milner
Minutes played : 337
Total Distance (km) : 46.636
Distance per 90 minutes : 12.455
5. N'Golo Kante
Minutes played : 360
Total Distance (km) : 46.221
Distance per 90 minutes : 11.555
6. James McArthur
Minutes played : 360
Total Distance (km) : 46.130
Distance per 90 minutes : 11.532
7. Abdoulaye Doucoure
Minutes played : 360
Total Distance (km) : 45.942
Distance per 90 minutes : 11.485
8. Ashley Westwood
Minutes played : 360
Total Distance (km) : 45.892
Distance per 90 minutes : 11.473
9. Philip Billing
Minutes played : 360
Total Distance (km) : 45.684
Distance per 90 minutes : 11.421
10. Dele Alli
Minutes played : 350
Total Distance (km) : 45.636
Distance per 90 minutes : 11.735