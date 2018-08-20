Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were beaten 6-1 by Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Sergio Aguero fired home a hat trick for the Citizens, while goals from David Silva and Gabriel Jesus and an unfortunate own goal by Terence Kongolo capped the victory for Pep Guardiola's side.

Jon Gorenc Stankovic, who played in central midfield alongside Philip Billing and Florent Hadergjonaj, did pull one back for the Terriers, but his first-half effort was only a consolation for the West Yorkshire outfit.

Town's goal came from a Billing long throw, which was flicked on by Steve Mounie into the path of the 22-year-old Slovenian.

The Danish midfielder reflected on the defeat to HTTV after the final whistle.

Here is everything he had to say on the loss.

What went wrong against the champions?

"I mean, it's City. There's not much you can do against them.

"At times we tried to press high and Ederson has a good kick so he just kicked it over everybody.

"At times we sat deep and it's just the same. They always find a man free.

"Especially when you play in midfield it is hard because you are just chasing shadows to be honest.

"At the start they had a few chances, but so did we to be honest and we obviously scored a goal.

"And then a few mistakes happens when you get tired and you get sloppy so it happens.

"But the season starts now and we just have to move on to Cardiff."

How tough is it against City when their movement is that good?

"It is very hard.

"There is a lot of movement and eight out of 10 times you think you have your man and the one time you haven't that's when they play the ball.

"You can't switch off at all and that happened a few times today [Sunday].

"But it happens. They are top class players and you just have to move on."

How hard have you worked on your long throw ins?

"We have a set up and we know we can get chances out of it.

"It was a bit hard because it was hard to get a dry ball in the wet, but we obviously got one chances and scored a goal from it so it works."

It was great for Jon Gorenc Stankovic to score on his Premier League debut after being out for a year, wasn't it?

"Yeah. He's worked hard and I'm happy to see him back.

"To be fair I thought he was the best of all of us today.

"I think he had a solid game and defended well and did everything well and was good on the ball when he got it.

"I thought he was very good today."

Did you find yourself leading the midfield with players such as Stankovic playing out of position at the Etihad Stadium?

"Yeah, we were helping each other and talking.

"Obviously with me having a bit more experience in midfield I tried to help him and talk to him as much as I could, even though it was hard because when I looked to his side I always felt there was a man free.

"So I told him which one to mark and sometimes Mounie or Pritchard had to drop back because we were very deep.

"But, you know, it's Man City again. That's how you have to play and even when you play like that they get chances."

How important is it to raise the mood in the dressing room ahead of the Cardiff match?

"We have to move on to Cardiff now. We can't have our heads down because of this game.

"We knew we were going to come here and it was going to be tough.

"We just have to get on with it and, as I said, the season starts now.

"So hopefully we can go into Cardiff with confidence even though two defeats is never nice.

"But we have to stay positive, that's all that we can do."

What is your message to the fans after the Man City defeat?

"They have to stick with us.

"It's never nice to see your team lose and as players it as frustrating for us as it is for them.

"To be on a pitch and to get it popped around us by a top team is never nice, but we have got to move on, we have got to stick together and we have got to be positive as a whole club and I'm sure we will get lots of points this season."

Is that the mentality you have to take into the Cardiff match on Saturday?

"Yes, of course.

"We just have to go in, play our own game and play how we normally play and I'm sure we can take points out of that game, but stay positive."