Philip Billing is the only Huddersfield Town representative in the Premier League’s top 50 most in-form players.

That’s according to Sky Sports Power Rankings, which area headed by Chelsea’s Eden Hazard .

The Belgian international has 10,883 points according to Sky, well ahead of second-placed Romelu Lukaku of Manchester United.

Jose Holebas of WAtford and Granit Xhaka of Arsenal are next in the list, while David Silva and Raheem Sterling are the top Manchester City players at five and six.

The Power Rankings reflect a player’s performance by awarding points for 34 different stats.

Danish Under 21 international Billing comes in at No41, with 4,515 points, after his very sound performance in the 1-0 defeat by Crystal Palace.

He actually drops down the rankings, however, because his previous performance included his first ever Premier League goal in the 1-1 draw at Everton.

Billing, though, was influential against Palace , where his long throw-ins caused plenty of problems for their defence.

He was also roaming promisingly in midfield, linking well and playing some accurate long passes to keep Town on the front foot.

The 22-year-old, who is classed a homegrown player in the Town squad because he’s been at the club since the age of 16, now has five caps for Denmark Under 21s

He has played in all five Premier League matches so far, being booked twice (against Manchester City and Everton) and scoring that one goal, at Goodison Park.

Billing was rested from the matchday 18 when Town lost in the Carabao Cup at Stoke City last month.