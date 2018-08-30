Izzy Brown has been snapped at Leeds Bradford airport ahead of a proposed move to Leeds United.
The Chelsea star achieved promotion to the Premier League with Huddersfield Town when on loan at the John Smith's Stadium during the 2016/17 season, but is now rumoured to be heading to another corner of West Yorkshire.
Rumours around 21-year-old have gathered pace over the last few days as Championship sides look to bring in loan deals ahead of the August 31 deadline.
And Leeds have reportedly made a move for Brown as they look for cover for first-choice attacking midfielder Samuel Saiz.
Brown was spotted at Heathrow earlier today before the former Terrier, who scored against Leeds in Town's promotion-winning season, was supposedly pictured at Leeds Bradford Airport meeting officials from the Elland Road club.
No deal has yet been confirmed by Chelsea or Leeds.
Brown has not played a competitive match since picking up a knee injury in action for Brighton and Hove Albion against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup in January.