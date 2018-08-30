The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Izzy Brown has been snapped at Leeds Bradford airport ahead of a proposed move to Leeds United.

The Chelsea star achieved promotion to the Premier League with Huddersfield Town when on loan at the John Smith's Stadium during the 2016/17 season, but is now rumoured to be heading to another corner of West Yorkshire.

Rumours around 21-year-old have gathered pace over the last few days as Championship sides look to bring in loan deals ahead of the August 31 deadline.

And Leeds have reportedly made a move for Brown as they look for cover for first-choice attacking midfielder Samuel Saiz.

Brown was spotted at Heathrow earlier today before the former Terrier, who scored against Leeds in Town's promotion-winning season, was supposedly pictured at Leeds Bradford Airport meeting officials from the Elland Road club.

No deal has yet been confirmed by Chelsea or Leeds.

Brown has not played a competitive match since picking up a knee injury in action for Brighton and Hove Albion against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup in January.