Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy has posted a picture of his stitched up knee after being injured in the Terriers' last match against AFC Bournemouth.

The Australian international collided with Lewis Cook in an innocuous-looking challenge in the second half at the John Smith's Stadium, but immediately went down clutching his knee.

Although the injury could have been worse - such as an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear - Mooy still looks set to be sidelined for a number of weeks with deep cut situated just above his left knee.

The picture - uploaded to Mooy's instagram story - shows the extent of the damage caused by the collision, with a number of stitches protruding from the wound.

Although no time frame has yet been given on Mooy's recovery, David Wagner and the fans will be hoping the 27-year-old will miss as few games as possible, with the midfield linchpin key to Town's system.