The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

So what does the John Smith’s Stadium pitch look like now for Huddersfield Town ’s opening fixture against Chelsea ?

Concerns were raised – not least by head coach David Wagner – over the state of the surface at one end of the ground following the Little Mix concert.

When Town played Lyon in their only home pre-season friendly, an area in front of the Fantastic Media Stand appeared worn and brown.

That area had been under the stage for the concert, with the hot weather not helping either.

Now, however, after some excellent work by the ground staff at the stadium, the pitch is looking much better - as our picture shows.

It might not be quite 100% back to normal just yet, but an awful lot of progress has clearly been made in the last couple of weeks, which is credit to the KSDL team.