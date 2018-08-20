LOOK: Our fan gallery from Huddersfield Town's 6-1 defeat to Manchester City

Huddersfield Town were beaten 6-1 by a rampant Manchester City side on Sunday.

Sergio Aguero netted a hat trick for the Premier League champions to hand the Terriers successive defeats to start the 2018/19 top-flight campaign.

David Silva and Gabriel Jesus also got on the scoresheet for Pep Guardiola's men before a Terence Kongolo own goal rounded off the scoring in the final 10 minutes.

Jon Gorenc Stankovic 's first-half consolation brought Town a glimmer of hope, but the Citizens proved their title credentials by piling the pressure on the deep-defending Town and scoring the goals to match their dominance.

Town will look to put the result behind them before refocusing on the home clash with Cardiff City this weekend - a fixture head coach David Wagner says signifies the start of the Terriers' season proper.

The John Smith's Stadium will be rocking at the weekend, but the noise produced by the travelling Town support at the Etihad this week was also impressive, with the fans cheering their side on in spite of the scoreline.

If you were one of the fans to make the trip to Manchester on Sunday, then you may have been snapped by our photographer.

Flick through the gallery above to see if you were pictured at the Etihad yesterday.