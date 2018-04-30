LOOK: Huddersfield Town's last league game at Leeds Road

On this day in 1994, Huddersfield Town played their 1,554th and final match at Leeds Road.

On an emotional day, the Terriers claimed a 2-1 win over Blackpool thanks to goals from Simon Baldry and Phil Starbuck, with forward Starbuck netting the last ever goal at the famous stadium.

There were 16,195 fans present to say farewell to the ground that day, with the club moving home for the first time in their 86-year history.

The Town team on the day consisted of Steve Francis, Chris Billy, Tom Cowan, Starbuck, Pat Scully, Graham Mitchell, Gary Clayton, Phil Robinson, Andy Booth, Ronnie Jepson and Baldry, with Neil Warnock also handing substitutes Richard Logan and Iain Dunn minutes on the turf.

