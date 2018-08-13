Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Were you at the John Smith’s Stadium for Huddersfield Town against Chelsea?

Around 22,000 from Town were, in a crowd of 24,121 for the Premier League opener against the 2016/17 champions.

Here, we have a picture extra of fans from our photographer John Rushworth, so if you didn't make it into our first fan gallery, you may have made it into this one!

Click through above to see if you, or someone you know, are featured.

It wasn’t the result Town fans wanted, but the noise made by the home support, especially in the first half hour when David Wagner’s team produced plenty of promising moments, was incredible.

The atmosphere was exactly what the head coach and owner Dean Hoyle had asked for before the match, and it underlined just how much domestic football and Huddersfield Town have been missed in these parts.