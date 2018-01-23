Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Arsenal lost their top appearance-maker when they sold Theo Walcott to Everton in a deal worth more than £20m last week.

The England forward turned out 397 times in all competitions for the Gunners during his 12-year stay, scoring 108 goals in the process.

But who is Arsenal's new “Father of the House” since Walcott's departure?

The Huddersfield Examiner have set up a little quiz to pass your time this evening - simply name the top appearance-maker in all competitions from each top flight club’s current squad.

Just type in either their full or first name into the text field below but be quick - you only have 10 minutes to correctly guess all 20!