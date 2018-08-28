Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Normally, the outcome of a Carabao Cup tie would be purely secondary to what is going on in the Premier League.

I say normally, because, in fact, there are elements of tonight’s second-round meeting with Stoke City which are vitally important to Town, to head coach David Wagner and his players and, of course, the supporters.

So far, everyone has been denied that injection of confidence, energy and enthusiasm which winning brings to a football club.

Two defeats and then an under-whelming performance in the goalless draw with Cardiff City have led to doubts and uncertainty – and the sooner that can be put to bed, the better.

Having missed the opportunity against Cardiff, this really is a chance to kick-start the season.

It won’t be easy, because Stoke City have had their own problems at the start of the Championship season and will be determined to build on their morale-boosting victory over 10-man Hull City with another home victory.

Indeed, the bookmakers have them down as favourites to do just that.

None of this will concern Wagner, but the 90 minutes tonight at the bet365 Stadium – and it is only 90 minutes, with no extra-time before any penalty shoot-out – provides an opportunity for Town to show they can be bright, inventive and potent.

Fans are keen to see Town attacking opposition with more freedom and intent, so the likes of Alex Pritchard, Isaac Mbenza, Adama Diakhaby, Ramadan Sobhi (if he passes a fitness test to face his old club), Rajiv van La Parra and Co have licence to make a statement.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

So, too, can Collin Quaner and Elias Kachunga, who have not seen a teamsheet so far, the mercurial talent that is Abdelhamid Sabiri or perhaps Juninho Bacuna - one of the new additions just settling into the club.

These players are capable of stretching an opposition and worrying a defence, so it would be good to see them doing just that – with the correct prompting, of course.

This is where someone like Danny Williams could be key and, even though he’s had no first-team action since March because of injury, he has a chance to make a Premier League claim, especially with Jonathan Hogg suspended for this and the following two matches.

Williams was hitting a positive seam of form when he suffered his injury last season, and Town have not, so far, been able to match that urgency of purpose in midfield in the current campaign.

The same goes for Laurent Depoitre, who could well make his first start tonight after three successive substitute appearances totalling 100 minutes.

Depoitre has a more inclusive style of play which can ignite those around him and, with ball at feet or when trying to get on the end of a cross (and Town’s service into the area has to improve dramatically!), he shows all the intent which Town need to deliver as a team.

Tonight is a chance to do that, without the pressure of trying to pick up Premier League points.

Wagner may be right in suggesting this is as tough a draw as Town could have got, without facing a top-flight side, but it’s also a chance for the blue and white stripes to play to their own strengths and let their own ability shine through.

Defensive stability after the clean sheet against Cardiff, yes - and wouldn't it be good to see Erik Durm making his bow? - but front-foot attacking intent, with a ‘go for it’ attitude, has to be the order of the day performance wise.