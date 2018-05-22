POLL: Are Leeds United fans the most deluded in English football?

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s achievement of maintaining their Premier League status for another season has been hailed across the footballing world.

With a limited budget, David Wagner’s men have defied both odds and logic to avoid a swift return to the SkyBet Championship.

And no-one at the club or supporters can be said to have taken their place among England’s elite for granted.

But with the tickertape of celebration at the John Smith’s Stadium only just settled, the Yorkshire Evening Post ran a Leeds United fan comment piece stating football in Yorkshire was in poor health.

It derided the Terriers’ success before going on to state ‘when Leeds aren’t doing well, there’s nowt much going on.’

After exploring in great lengths what the aims would be for the mid-table Championship side should they ever get promoted to the top-flight, it finished by saying, ‘In White Rose football, it’s United first and the rest nowhere; that’s the grave responsibility we carry, just by virtue of being Leeds.’

But are Leeds United supporters really the worst for delusions of grandeur?

Arsenal

It used to be cool to support the Gunners but the way most have flitted between Arsene Wenger In/Arsene Wenger Out clearly shows blinkered delusion.

Some even claim their side have a divine right to a Top Four finish because they are a well-run club financially.

Chelsea

A typical example of money affecting reality, before Roman Abramovich’s billions the Blues were nowhere near being a global powerhouse.

But now they’re all nouveau riche, supporters pretend none of that ever happened – even having the audacity to chant ‘Champions of England, you’ll never sing that’ to three-time title winners Huddersfield during this season’s Premier League clash.

Liverpool

They may have the best European pedigree of any English side but they have failed to win a league title since 1990.

And at the start of every season, Reds fans can be heard proclaiming it to be ‘their year’ to finally lift the Premier League trophy – only to blame everyone and anything other than their own club when they don’t actually do it.

Leeds United

The ‘Champions of Europe’ believe they have a divine right to dine at the top table of English football.

Yet despite their huge support base, the Whites have been out of the top flight for 14 years (having a spell in League One as well) with a renowned non-league manager even managing them for a spell back in 2014.

Newcastle United

Before Kevin Keegan’s ‘Entertainers’ at the onset of Sky TV and the Premier League captured the imagination of the country, the club had been in the doldrums.

Granted, they have a lot of fans and a massive stadium, but that is their only success – not lifting a trophy since 1969 with even their ‘lesser’ neighbours Sunderland winning something more recently than that.

Sheffield Wednesday

Led by the mercurial talent of forward Fernando Forestieri, Carlos Carvalhal’s Owls supposedly only had to show up against Town to book their place in last season’s SkyBet Championship Play-Off final.

That was the view of a fanbase who believe they are a ‘massive’ club – despite their only modicum of success being in the early 1990s.

Tottenham Hotspur

Despite not winning a title since 1961 and the fact Arsenal have won more titles under Arsene Wenger than Spurs have in their entire history, many believe they are as big, if not bigger than their North London neighbours.

Meanwhile, for all the the talents at their disposal, Mauricio Pochettino’s side have still failed to win any form of silverware.

West Ham United

Hammers fans constantly proclaim their side single-handedly won the World Cup for England back in 1966.

There is also a ‘West Ham Way’ of playing football, which, despite no-one actually knowing what it entails saw Hammers’ fans rip up parts of their own London Stadium at one point this season.