Huddersfield Town brought back an iconic kit for their first ever season in the Premier League.

The Terriers updated the famous black and red flash kit for their first top-flight season in 45 years, with replica shirts flying off the shelves.

Next season Town will swap Puma for Umbro and a lot of speculation has surrounded the design of both the new home kit and away kit.

Umbro have released some strips for next season, with the Everton and West Ham United home designs already available to fans of the Toffees and the Hammers.

Everton's kit in particular has a vintage feel to it, with the classic Umbro diamond design bordering the royal blue sleeves.

But with Town using arguably their most famous retro kit for their first campaign in the Premier League, we want to know which old-school style you would like back for their second season.

Take a look at the five classic home kits and five away kits below and vote for the ones you'd like to see the Terriers pull on next term.