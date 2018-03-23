POLL: Who is Huddersfield Town's greatest modern-day right-back?

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are currently enjoying their best ever period in modern history under the guidance of German head coach David Wagner.

Last season's SkyBet Championship promotion will live long in the memory as the club sealed promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history.

And after the dramatic 4-3 penalty shoot-out win over Reading FC in the Play-Off final , boss Wagner hailed his players as ‘legends’.

But where do they rank in comparison to the stars of yesteryear?

Starting from the last time the club were in the top flight, back in 1972, Examiner Sports Editor Mel Booth picks five right-back candidates for the accolade of Town’s modern-day greatest.

Have a look at the player profiles below and submit your vote using our interactive poll below as we compile the best side in a series of articles running throughout the international break.

Malcolm Brown

Beginning his career as an apprentice at Bury, Brown move to Huddersfield Town in 1977 with the club at it's lowest ebb in the Football League.

Fast and dependable, the marauding full-back helped the club to two promotions under Mick Buxton as well as establishing a club record for consecutive league and cup appearances – an incredible 259 games.

Brown then moved to Newcastle United for a reported £100,000 in 1983 before returning to Leeds Road for a second spell in June 1985.

Simon Trevitt

Dewsbury-born Trevitt came through the ranks at the club, beginning as a central midfielder in the reserves before moving into the right-back slot in the first-team from the 1986/87 season onwards.

Spending nearly a decade at the club, the defender made more than 200 league appearances and was a key component in the 1994/95 Second Division promotion campaign.

Trevitt then moved to Hull City initially on loan in November 1995 before making the switch permanent before going on to play for Swansea City and Guiseley as well.

Brian Laws

Born in Wallsend, Laws began his career at the famous Boys Club before signing his first professional contract with Burnley FC.

After four seasons at Turf Moor, he moved across the Pennines to Huddersfield Town for £10,000 in 1983.

The full-back spent two seasons in West Yorkshire, making 56 appearances and scoring one goal before moving back to his native North East and Middlesbrough for £30,000 in 1985.

Steve Jenkins

Signing from Swansea City in November 1995 for a fee of £275,000, the Welshman went on to make 294 appearances for the club during a seven year period.

Signed by Brian Horton, Jenkins not only quickly established himself as club captain but also a fans favourite during his spell with Town.

After also playing under Peter Jackson, Steve Bruce, Lou Macari and Mick Wadsworth, the Wales international left to join Cardiff City in 2003.

Tommy Smith

A product of Manchester City 's academy, the 25-year-old initially joined Town as a trainee before signing a professional contract in 2012.

Despite being a member of Town's first team squad from the 2013/14 campaign onwards, it has been since the arrival of David Wagner as head coach in November 2015 his career has really taken off.

Captaining the side for the majority of last season's successful promotion campaign, Smith's performances also earned him a place in the 2016/17 SkyBet Championship Team of the Year.

Don't forget, there's still time to vote for your greatest modern-day goalkeeper as well as we look to assemble the best modern-day Huddersfield Town side