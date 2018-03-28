POLL: Who is Huddersfield Town's greatest modern-day left-back?

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are currently enjoying their best ever period in modern history under the guidance of German head coach David Wagner.

Last season's SkyBet Championship promotion will live long in the memory as the club sealed promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history.

And after the dramatic 4-3 penalty shoot-out win over Reading FC in the Play-Off final , boss Wagner hailed his players as ‘legends’.

But where do they rank in comparison to the stars of yesteryear?

Starting from the last time the club were in the top flight, back in 1972, Examiner Sports Editor Mel Booth picks five left-back candidates for the accolade of Town’s modern-day greatest.

Have a look at the player profiles written by Ben Hall below and submit your vote using our interactive poll below as we compile the best side in a series of articles running throughout next few weeks.

Geoff Hutt

Starting as a junior before making his first-team debut during the 1968/69 campaign, Hutt was part of the team that won promotion to the top-flight the following season.

The Hazelwood-born full-back was an ever-present for Town in what was to become one of the most turbulent periods in the club's history.

After relegation from the First Division in 1972, Hutt remained loyal to a club which quickly spiralled down the leagues before joining Blackburn Rovers on loan in 1975.

After the brief stint at Ewood Park, the player joined Dutch side Haarlem the following season, drawing to an end a Huddersfield Town career lasting eight seasons.

Tom Cowan

Initially joining Town on loan from Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United, the Scot was part of the Neil Warnock side which lost the 1994 Autoglass Trophy final at Wembley Stadium to Swansea City.

Cowan made the switch to West Yorkshire permanent the following season and returned to the home of English football once again, this time triumphant in the Division Two Play-Off final against Bristol City.

The player will be forever remembered by his fisted celebration to the Kilner Bank Stand with the fans favourite eventually moving on to Burnley for £20,000 in 1999.

Simon Charlton

Following in the footsteps of father Wilf who also played for the club in the early 1950s, Huddersfield-born Charlton progressed through Town's youth system.

The full-back turned professional in 1989 and quickly broke into the first-team under the guidance of then manager Eoin Hand.

During his time at the club he received numerous plaudits for his performances and although he was unable to help Town get promoted from the Third Division, went on to sign for Premier League newcomers Southampton in 1993 for a then-club record £250,000.

Fred Robinson

Signing from Doncaster Rovers in 1979, Robinson spent two season with the Terriers before retiring at the end of the 1980/81 campaign.

In his first season the left-back featured 30 times in the league (as well as making six cup appearances), scoring once against Crewe Alexandra in a Division Four encounter.

After helping Mick Buxton's side become Division Four champions at the end of the campaign, Robinson went on to make a further 42 league appearances (as well as six in the cup) the following season before hanging up his boots.

Chris Lowe

The German joined the club as a relative unknown from Bundesliga 2 side FC Kaiserslauten in the summer 2016.

However, his marauding forward play and efficient defending quickly made him an ever-present on boss David Wagner's team sheet.

As well as scoring twice during the Championship campaign, the full-back also found the net in both the Play-Off semi-final and final penalty shoot-outs against Sheffield Wednesday and Reading as the club sealed a remarkable promotion to the Premier League.

Don't forget, there's still time to vote for your greatest modern-day goalkeeper and right-back as we look to assemble the best modern-day Huddersfield Town side