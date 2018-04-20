POLL: Who is Huddersfield Town's greatest modern-day centre-back?

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are currently enjoying their best ever period in modern history under the guidance of German head coach David Wagner.

Last season's SkyBet Championship promotion will live long in the memory as the club sealed promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history.

And after the dramatic 4-3 penalty shoot-out win over Reading FC in the Play-Off final , boss Wagner hailed his players as ‘legends’.

But where do they rank in comparison to the stars of yesteryear?

Starting from the last time the club were in the top flight, back in 1972, Examiner Sports Editor Mel Booth picks eight centre-back candidates for the accolade of Town’s modern-day greatest.

Have a look at the player profiles written by Ben Hall below and submit your vote using our interactive poll below as we compile the best side in a series of articles running throughout the next few weeks.

Peter Jackson

One of the most popular figures in the modern era, Jackson was known for his uncompromising defending and leadership qualities over a four year period at the club.

Club captain under Eoin Hand, Ian Ross and Neil Warnock, 'Jacko' made 155 appearances for the club before leaving in 1994 to join Chester City.

Following a brief spell at Halifax Town, Jackson returned to the club as manager on two separate occasions – between 1997-1999 and 2003-2007, winning promotion from the old Division Three in his second spell.

Chris Lucketti

After helping Bury win back-to-back promotion in the 1995-96 and 1996-97 seasons, Lucketti joined Town at the start of the 1999/00 campaign.

The defender went on the make 76 appearances in all competitions for the Terriers scoring twice - against Scunthorpe United in the League Cup and Crystal Palace in the league.

A £750,000 move to Preston North End followed before returning to Town in the club's centenary season where he was made club captain by Stan Ternent and eventually retiring in 2010.

Nathan Clarke

A product of the Academy, Clarke made his debut for the Terriers at the age of 17 and is remembered fondly for his contribution to the club's revival under then-manager Peter Jackson.

The Halifax-born defender, a lifelong Town fan, spent 11 years at the club and was named Player of the Year for the 2004/05 campaign.

However, after falling down the pecking order under Lee Clark, he was sent out on loan to Colchester United, Oldham Athletic and Bury before eventually leaving permanently for Leyton Orient in 2012.

Peter Clarke

Joining the club on a free transfer from Southend United 2009, the player quickly became one of the first names on the team-sheet and was appointed captain shortly after his arrival.

An ever-present in his first season at the club, the defender helped Town to the Play-Off semi-finals before the side eventually lsot to Millwall.

After further Play-Off heartbreak the following season, 'Captain Fantastic' Clarke eventually helped guide the club to SkyBet Championship promotion in 2012.

Lee Sinnott

Joining the club ahead of the 1994-95 campaign after impressing at local rivals Bradford City, Sinnott captained Town to Second Division promotion that term.

The player spent another two seasons in West Yorkshire before crossing the Pennines and signing for Oldham before finishing his career at Scarborough in 2000.

He has since taken up a managerial career managing Farsley Celtic, Port Vale, Bradford Park Avenue, Altrincham and currently Gainsborough Trinity.

Efe Sodje

The flamboyant defender joined the club from Crewe Alexandra in 2003 after representing Nigeria in the 2002 World Cup.

Made team captain by Peter Jackson, Sodje became a cult hero with the Town faithful and was a key component in the club's revival from the Old Division Three.

During his two-year stay, the player made 67 league appearances before joining Yeovil Town in 2005 and hung up his boots in 2015 after a stint with Macclesfield Town.

David Mirfin

Another product of the club's academy, Mirfin made his debut at the age of 17 and quickly earned the nickname of 'The Ox' due to his strength and size.

A cultured footballer with pace, Mirfin was also deployed as an emergency striker at times and ended up scoring nine goals during his five-year spell at the club.

Many will particularly remember his contribution from the bench during a crucial League Two promotion clash with York City where he was on the scoresheet with a fine solo effort.

Christopher Schindler

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The German became the club's record signing when he joined David Wagner's Huddersfield Town revolution in the summer of 2016 for £1.8m.

The 27-year-old quickly established himself as the leading centre-back, widely impressing for his reliability and consistency during the club's push for Premier League promotion.

And on reaching the SkyBet Championship Play-Off final, Schindler's cool head was once again put to the test as he slotted home the winning spot-kick in the penalty shoot-out against Reading.

Don't forget, there's still time to vote for your greatest modern-day goalkeeper , right-back and left-back as we look to assemble the best modern-day Huddersfield Town side.