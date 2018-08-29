Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Let’s not put too fine a point on it, Huddersfield Town’s start to the season has been miserable.

Three defeats in four in all competitions isn’t easy to stomach for anyone with blue and white hopes in their heart.

While the lack of goals is a physical worry – only one scored, by Jon Gorenc Stankovic at Manchester City, since the start of the season – there is another, perhaps more pressing, matter to address.

That is the damage being done to confidence both inside the squad and on the terraces.

Defeats to Chelsea and Manchester City were perhaps expected, but after the heroic efforts of last season’s survival the concession of nine goals in the process was certainly not – and it hurt.

Town were unable to produce an immediate victory in response against Cardiff City and now, albeit with 10 changes to the starting line-up, they are out of the Carabao Cup, when a win would have done much to restore some confidence for the trip to Everton on Saturday.

Head coach David Wagner is certainly aware of it.

He knows he has a crop of young players at PPG Canalside who will need guiding through this difficult spell – especially in an environment as punishing as the Premier League.

Wagner has experience from his days in Germany and, more importantly, from his early days with Town in the Championship, of having to lift his players, the supporters and everything around the club.

As former Town striker Dale Tempest so succinctly put it last week, howeverm, this is the time when trust and belief needs to be repayed to the head coach and his staff to get things motoring.

Some regrouping is defintely needed which, hopefully, will lead to the shackles being removed in an attacking sense.

Town had slightly more possession than Stoke City, but their shots on target ranked as one against three for the home side.

They had even more possession against Cardiff, but still managed only four shots on target in a goalless 90 minutes.

Scoring goals and winning matches, of course, is the best way to breed confidence, so maybe there needs to be a change in emphasis to Town’s approach.

Pace has been added, but the widemen and midfielders need to be encouraged to go past people, both individually and collectively.

Town are not turning opposition back lines anywhere near enough and, on top of that, service into the box is letting them down badly.

Quality passing, but just as importantly awareness, in the final third are crucial.

By stretching the opposition defence and getting them on the back foot also allows you to flood the final third with players - more potential goalscorers.

At the moment Town’s options are limited in that sense, with one or two being box targets in an attack instead of four, five or six - as other clubs seem to achieve.

Town’s best play of the season so far came in the first half against Chelsea, so it would be no surprise to see a similar set-up from Wagner in the away game at Everton on Saturday.

Danny Williams is back to take the place of the suspended Jonathan Hogg in the centre while both Chris Lowe and Flo Hadergjonaj demonstrated on opening day they are capable, attacking wing-backs against the very best in the division.

While it would mean the wingmen being used as back-up once more, Town do appear to need the nippy urgency and creative threat of Alex Pritchard, whether it’s Laurent Depoitre or Steve Mounie up front.

A positive approach, however, is a must.

Everton have picked up points in every match so far and will be a tough nut to crack, but trying to simply freeze them out at Goodison Park could be a dangerous game to play.

Town playing to their own strengths and believing in their own ability, surely, has to be the way to go.