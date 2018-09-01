The two mangers will see a point very differently after Huddersfield Town and Everton FC played out a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

The Terriers boss saw his team put in an impressive performance as they stifled Everton's attacking options and managed to grab a first half goal.

That Huddersfield opener, through Phil Billing, was followed immediately by an equaliser from Calvert-Lewin.

But the Toffees could inflict no further damage on Huddersfield in a frustrating fixture for the home team.

At the end of the game the Everton crowed loubly booed off their team as Terriers fans chanted "Huuuudersfield, Huuuudersfield" in celebration of a hard-won and valuable point.

Stay with us here to find out what both the mangers have to say in the post-match press conference.