The two mangers will see a point very differently after Huddersfield Town and Everton FC played out a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.
The Terriers boss saw his team put in an impressive performance as they stifled Everton's attacking options and managed to grab a first half goal.
That Huddersfield opener, through Phil Billing, was followed immediately by an equaliser from Calvert-Lewin.
But the Toffees could inflict no further damage on Huddersfield in a frustrating fixture for the home team.
At the end of the game the Everton crowed loubly booed off their team as Terriers fans chanted "Huuuudersfield, Huuuudersfield" in celebration of a hard-won and valuable point.
We are not panicking
I have every confidence that we are competitive to reach our third Premier League season.
We are not in our peak right now with confidence and understanding but this will come with training.
We have the spirit and the togetherness and this is why I and we will not panic.
Wagner on losing the lead so quickly
If you want to take the negativity from this game then you could look at that.
But this is a good team away and it is not easy.
It was a deserved point and a good performance.
With a little bit more calmness on the ball we could have maybe scored more.
We wanted to overload the wings, this is why we played this formation, and limit their vertical passes which they like.
On the boos from Everton fans
For me, it’s normal. They don’t expect to win every game and be happy.
Lack of creativity
With Richarlison we need players like that. It wasn’t the best for us when Theo Walcott came off when he had a problem. It’s important to have these players who can add a moment of creativity.
On young English players
They have to show their quality on the pitch. Today we had not just Calvert-Lewin and Lookman but Tom Davies and four or five players aged 21.
Not fast enough
Tough day, really we expected something like that when we face Huddersfield.
We expected them to come here to be defensive.
We have to create enough challenges and we didn’t do that. We have to play faster in our offensive half.
