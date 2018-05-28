The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town now know all 19 teams they will take on in next season's Premier League campaign.

Fulham were the last side to book their spot in the top flight next season, with Slavisa Jokanovic's men beating Aston Villa 1-0 in the Championship play-off final to book their spot alongside the Terriers.

Town are once again unfancied by the bookies heading into the season, being priced at 11/8 to be relegated after their second term in the top tier.

Here is the predicted 2018/19 Premier League table based on the odds of each team winning the title, finishing in the top four and experiencing relegation.

All odds according to SkyBet and correct at time of publishing.

1. Manchester City - 8/13 to win the title, 1/16 to finish in the top four, N/A to be relegated

2. Liverpool - 9/2 to win the title, 1/5 to finish in the top four, N/A to be relegated

3. Manchester United - 7/1 to win the title, 1/4 to finish in the top four, N/A to be relegated

4. Chelsea - 11/1 to win the title, 8/13 to finish in the top four, N/A to be relegated

5. Tottenham Hotspur - 12/1 to win the title, 8/11 to finish in the top four, N/A to be relegated

6. Arsenal - 25/1 to win the title, 11/4 to finish in the top four, 250/1 to be relegated

7. Everton - 250/1 to win the title, 20/1 to finish in the top four, 25/1 to be relegated

8. Leicester City - 200/1 to win the title, 28/1 to finish in the top four, 14/1 to be relegated

9. Wolverhampton Wanderers - 250/1 to win the title, 33/1 to finish in the top four, 6/1 to be relegated

10. Southampton - 500/1 to win the title, 33/1 to finish in the top four, 9/1 to be relegated

11. West Ham United - 500/1 to win the title, 33/1 to finish in the top four, 5/1 to be relegated

12. AFC Bournemouth - 750/1 to win the title, 100/1 to finish in the top four, 11/2 to be relegated

13. Crystal Palace - 750/1 to win the title, 100/1 to finish in the top four, 9/2 to be relegated

14. Newcastle United - 750/1 to win the title, 100/1 to finish in the top four, 5/1 to be relegated

15. Brighton & Hove Albion - 1000/1 to win the title, 200/1 to finish in the top four, 5/2 to be relegated

16. Burnley - 1000/1 to win the title, 200/1 to finish in the top four, 10/3 to be relegated

17. Fulham - 1000/1 to win the title, N/A to finish in the top four, 5/2 to be relegated

18. Watford - 1000/1 to win the title, 200/1 to finish in the top four, 2/1 to be relegated

19. Huddersfield Town - 1500/1 to win the title, 200/1 to finish in the top four, 11/8 to be relegated

20. Cardiff City - 1500/1 to win the title, 250/1 to finish in the top four, 5/6 to be relegated