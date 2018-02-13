The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sky and BT have agreed a £4.464bn deal to show 160 Premier League matches a season from 2019 to 2022.

Sky Sports were awarded four of the seven available packages, while BT Sport have won one package.

The other two packages on offer are yet to be distributed, but the Premier League claim there is interest from multiple bidders - with Amazon and Netflix rumoured to be interested.

Of the bundles which have already been awarded, Sky Sports claimed packages B, C, D and E, meaning they have the rights to show 128 live Premier League matches a season from 2019.

The fixtures Sky will show per season include 32 on Saturdays at 5.30pm, 24 on Sundays at 2pm, eight on Saturdays at 7.45pm, 32 on Sundays at 4.30pm, 24 matches on Mondays at 8pm or Fridays at 7.30pm/8pm and eight matches on Sundays at 2pm.

BT Sport - who are believed to have been outbid by Sky on each package - have received one as it is against auction regulations to claim five of the main packs.

The broadcaster will therefore show 32 live matches per season on Saturdays at 12.30pm.

Sky can still win one of the remaining minor packs, with 148 matches being the maximum for a single buyer.

Still up for grabs are packages F and G, which consist of 20 matches from one Bank Holiday and one midweek fixture programme, and 20 matches from two midweek fixture programmes respectively.