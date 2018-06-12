The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town will receive their 2018/19 Premier League fixtures this week.

Last year the Terriers made the trip to Selhurst Park on the opening day to face Crystal Palace , where David Wagner 's men claimed top spot in the top flight with a 3-0 win .

The previous fixtures saw Town host Stoke City on Boxing Day, travel to Leicester City on New Year's Day and take on a daunting run-in of Everton , Manchester City , Chelsea and Arsenal in their final four matches.

Town came through those fixtures with flying colours however, booking a second season in the top tier with impressive draws with both the reigning champions and the incoming champions.

The Terriers will be hoping to repeat the trick next season and possibly go one step further and begin to establish themselves as a true Premier League outfit.

That journey starts again this week with the fixture announcement.

Here's everything you should know about the release.

When will the fixtures be released?

The fixtures will be released by the Premier League on Thursday, June 14 at 9am.

The World Cup coverage then starts ahead of the first fixture at 2.30pm on ITV so it promises to be an exciting day all round on the football front.

Will there be some big games on the opening day?

Although Town may face one of the 'big six' on the opening day of the Premier League, the top six sides will not face each other.

The Premier League deliberately ensure the top six do not play each other on the first or last weekends of the season (or on FA Cup semi-finals weekend) so that the other 26 weekends of the campaign do contain clashes between them.

Commercially the clubs are also kept apart in order to boost attendances on the final weekend.

Who will be on television first?

The television fixtures for the opening weekend will be selected after the agenda is revealed.

Sky, BT and Amazon will assess what matches they want to show and distribute the games afterwards.

When will the TV selections be revealed?

Last season, the first selection of TV fixtures were announced on July 6, a month before the campaign began.

Where can you find the fixtures?

Right here with the Examiner. We'll have the full breakdown of fixtures at 9am sharp on Thursday.