Huddersfield Town will take on Fulham FC in next season's Premier League campaign.

The Cottagers beat Aston Villa in this season's Championship play-off final to book a spot in the 2018/19 top-flight campaign.

Tom Cairney scored the only goal of the game as the Craven Cottage-based outfit booked their spot in the top 20 teams for next term - just as the Terriers did one year ago.

Town will now face Slavisa Jokanovic's side in the Premier League next term after booking their own spot in the top tier with back-to-back draws with champions Manchester City and Chelsea two weeks ago.

David Wagner's men face a season comprising of two games against Arsenal, AFC Bournemouth, Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley, Cardiff City, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Watford, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.