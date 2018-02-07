The video will start in 8 Cancel

Birmingham City manager Steve Cotterill believes Huddersfield Town have improved since last season due to their six-month stint in the Premier League.

Town ran out 4-1 victors after extra time at St Andrew's in an FA Cup fourth round replay yesterday, setting up a fifth round clash with Manchester United at the John Smith's Stadium.

Summer signings Steve Mounie and Tom Ince netted for the visitors in extra time - along with Rajiv Van La Parra - after Marc Roberts' own goal had cancelled out Che Adams' opener in the second city.

Despite the eventual result, Cotterill was beaming about his side's performance against a Town team which he claims has improved since their promotion-winning campaign last season.

After the match, the boss said: "Huddersfield have improved on the back of last year.

"You could tell with some of their movement, their touch, is better than it was last year.

"After six months in the Premier League, all the players that played last year are better this year."

Cotterill went on to suggest that his side's busy Championship schedule meant extra time was only ever going to one way in Birmingham last night.

"This was our 11th game in 46 days, so we’ve had a game every four days," he explained.

"This one tonight from 90 minutes was too much for us and the lads were just dead on their feet by the end.

"It’s not lazy defending or sloppy defending, it’s just that they can’t get there with their defending."

He added: "The one thing you can’t do anything about is fatigue.

"If you’re tired eventually you’ll go to sleep, that’s what happened to the boys’ legs tonight.

"We’ve had an unbelievable schedule since 23 December, with no breaks, hardly any days off and we trained properly.

"I couldn’t have been prouder of that dressing room tonight.

"In fact, that’s my proudest time since I’ve been at the football club, when I looked at them because they’ve given everything."