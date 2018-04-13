The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Premier League's governing body have announced Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will not be used during the 2018/19 season.

The decision was made at a Premier League shareholders meeting in London today, when all 20 member clubs voted.

The system, which is being trialled in this season's FA Cup, will be further tested throughout the 2018/19 campaign.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

A statement read: "Premier League clubs have today agreed to continue advanced testing of Video Assistant Referees (VAR) throughout season 2018/19.

"The decision came after comprehensive discussions regarding the progress made in VAR trials in English football, and key learnings from the many competitions using it elsewhere.

"The clubs recognised and are grateful for the substantial developments made by PGMOL managing director Mike Riley and his team."

This season's FA Cup saw major teething problems in the use of the system with controversy surrounding a disallowed goal for Manchester United's Juan Mata during the 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium.

Referee Kevin Friend had awarded a goal until VAR's lengthy intervention while those viewing on BT Sport were shown images of Mata's positioning amid wonky lines that created further confusion surrounding the decision.

And another of the major issues has been a lack of communication in the decision-making process for fans in the stadium.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Supporters have been left bewildered while games have been stopped for long periods of time while decisions were being made.

The testing will focus on how that can be improved and the Premier League hopes to see it used in the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup next term.

The statement continued: "The clubs agreed that advanced testing will continue to the end of season 2018/19 to make further improvements to the system, especially around communication inside the stadium and for those following at home and around the world.

"The Premier League will also be asking for VAR to be used more extensively in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup in season 2018/19."