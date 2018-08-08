The video will start in 8 Cancel

The penalty scoring record of Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic could make him an ideal signing for fantasy football managers.

Luka Milivojevic has become Palace’s go-to guy when it comes to penalties.

Over the last two seasons, Milivojevic has taken 10 league spot-kicks for the Eagles, scoring nine of them.

That’s more league penalties taken and scored than any other player in the Premier League has done for their current club over the last two campaigns.

It’s a record which has earned the midfielder 43 points in the official Premier League fantasy football game - 10 in 2016/17 and 33 in 2017/18.

As chief penalty taker for the Eagles , Milivojevic could therefore be an ideal source of goals for any fantasy manager - a bargain at just £6.5m.

James Milner and Joe Ralls have the next best records over the last two seasons in terms of how many fantasy football points their penalties would have been worth.

Milner scored seven from eight in 2016/17, but zero from none last year.

That works out at 33 points for the Liverpool midfielder.

Ralls scored three from three for Cardiff in 2016/17 and four from five last season, which also works out at 33 points.

The top big-money striker when it comes to penalties is Sergio Agüero.

The Manchester City talisman has scored eight from nine penalty attempts over the last two seasons.

Those have been worth 30 points for the Argentine - 14 in 2016/17 and 16 last season.

At £11m Agüero is cheaper on the game this year than he’s ever been, a whole £1.5m less than Harry Kane whose penalty record isn’t as strong.

Kane has taken nine penalties in the last two seasons. He scored five out of six in 2016/17 (18 points) and two out of three last season (six points).

Both Kane and Agüero are their club’s main penalty takers.

Brighton ’s Glenn Murray is the top penalty taker for the Seagulls.

The striker has taken 10 over the last two seasons - the same number as Milivojevic - and has scored eight of them.

That works out at a return of 28 points - 16 in 16/17 and 12 in 17/18.

Leicester ’s Jamie Vardy didn’t take any penalties for the Foxes in the 2016/17 season.

He did take six last season though, five of which he scored. That works out at 18 points for the England striker - the joint second highest total for last season.

Leighton Baines is the only defender to have taken at least five penalties over the last two seasons.

He got two from three in 2016/17 and two from two last season.

These figures only look at players’ records at their current clubs so will exclude new signings as we won’t know how they fit in their new club’s penalty pecking order.

Best penalty record in terms of fantasy football points over the last two seasons

Player // Points penalties worth in current scoring system

Luka Milivojevic //43

James Milner// 33

Joe Ralls // 33

Sergio Aguero // 30

Glenn Murray // 28

Harry Kane // 24

Tomer Hemed // 22

Leighton Baines // 22

Troy Deeney // 20

Top penalty takers at each club (only current players)

Club // Player // Penalties in last two seasons

Arsenal // Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang & Alexandre Lacazette // 2 each

Bournemouth // Joshua King // 5

Brighton // Glenn Murray // 10

Burnley // Sam Vokes and Ashley Barnes // 2 each

Cardiff // Joe Ralls // 8

Chelsea // Eden Hazard // 5

Crystal Palace // Luka Milivojevic // 10

Everton // Leighton Baines // 5

Fulham // Oliver Norwood & Tom Cairney // 3 each #

Huddersfield Town // Aaron Mooy // 3

Leicester // Jamie Vardy // 6

Liverpool // James Milner // 8

Liverpool (last season) // Mo Salah // 2

Manchester City // Sergio Aguero // 9

Manchester United // Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial & Alexis Sanchez // 1 each *

Newcastle // Matt Ritchie // 4

Southampton // Dusan Tadic & Charlie Austin // 3 each

Tottenham // Harry Kane // 9

Watford // Troy Deeney // 8

West Ham // Mark Noble // 4

Wolves // Helder Costa // 5



# Norwood took three last season and Cairney three the season before

* Lukaku took one for Everton the previous season, while Sanchez took four for Arsenal