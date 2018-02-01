Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Just eight points separate the top-flight's bottom 11 sides in what is shaping up to be the Premier League's biggest ever relegation battle.

AFC Bournemouth are currently in 10th place and with 25 games of the season gone you might think that would mean they were relatively safe.

However, with just 28 points to their name they’re just five from the relegation zone and eight from bottom.

It’s only the second time in Premier League history a club in the top half of the table has been so close to either the drop-zone or the bottom at this stage of the season.

Back in 2008/09 Fulham were 10th with 30 points after 24 games in 2008/09 with West Bromwich Albion bottom on 22, and in 2013/14 10th placed Aston Villa had 27 points from their first 24 games compared to bottom placed Fulham who had 19.

Season: Points between 10th and 20th (11th and 22nd before 95/96) (after 24 games)

1992/93: 12

1993/94: 18

1994/95: 16

1995/96: 23

1996/97: 9

1997/98: 11

1998/99: 16

1999/00: 20

2000/01: 17

2001/02: 15

2002/03: 17

2003/04: 16

2004/05: 15

2005/06: 25

2006/07: 16

2007/08: 28

2008/09: 8

2009/10: 15

2010/11: 9

2011/12: 14

2012/13: 14

2013/14: 8

2014/15: 16

2015/16: 20

2016/17: 11

2017/18: 6

Meanwhile, before this campaign the lowest the gap between the top half and the relegation zone was five points - Aston Villa in 2013/14.

Season: Points between 10th and 18th (after 24 games)

1992/93: 9

1993/94: 14

1994/95: 6

1995/96: 16

1996/97: 7

1997/98: 9

1998/99: 12

1999/00: 10

2000/01: 12

2001/02: 7

2002/03: 15

2003/04: 13

2004/05: 13

2005/06: 14

2006/07: 11

2007/08: 16

2008/09: 7

2009/10: 9

2010/11: 8

2011/12: 10

2012/13: 10

2013/14: 5

2014/15: 13

2015/16: 12

2016/17: 10

2017/18: 4

It’s a big change compared to last season when 11 points separated the team in 10th and the team at the bottom.

In 2015/16 there were 20 points between the bottom teams in both halves of the table while in 2007/08 there was a 28 point gap.

Manchester City are running away with the title this season, while Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have formed their own mini-league.

Burnley and Leicester City makeup what’s no doubt the smallest mid-table in Premier League history, though you could include Everton in that even though they are only three points ahead of Bournemouth.

It suggests there’s very little to separate the bottom 11 teams this season, with no clear candidates for the drop between them.