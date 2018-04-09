Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town added one more point to their Premier League tally at the weekend with a 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Although Brighton were reduced to 10 men for the final 15 minutes, Town could not find a crucial winner but will be happy to share the spoils with Chris Hughton's men after falling behind in the first half.

Fortunately for Town, only one team in the bottom half of the table was able to win at the weekend - Newcastle United, who beat Leicester City 2-1 - allowing the Terriers to remain outside of the relegation zone for at least one more week.

And - with five matches left to play - the relegation scrap is starting to hit boiling point, with at least six clubs not yet safe from the drop.

West Bromwich Albion look dead and buried with the Baggies 10 points from safety, but the next five teams - Stoke City, Southampton, Crystal Palace, Town and Swansea City - will all be fancying their chances of survival - but two must join West Brom in the Championship.

