The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were beaten 2-0 by in-form Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

The Terriers were undone by a Heung-Min Son brace, but will hope their positive momentum can continue after putting in a decent display on the Wembley turf.

The other weekend matches produced a mixed bag

of results from a Town perspective, with West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United losing, AFC Bournemouth, Southampton and Stoke drawing and Watford, Brighton and Hove Albion and Swansea City all claiming victories.

Last night proved a more enjoyable one for Town, with Crystal Palace blowing a two-goal lead over Manchester United to take nothing from the game and leave them in the relegation zone.

Palace could have gone ahead of Town with a win, but as it stands the Terriers sit 15th and three points above the dreaded relegation zone.

With just nine matches left to play, we've updated our Premier League relegation predictor.

Put in your predicted scores below to see where you think Town will finish!