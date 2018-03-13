Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town claimed a disappointing point against 10-man Swansea City this weekend to edge ever closer to the magic 40-point mark.

The Terriers remain 15th in the Premier League, being overtaken by Newcastle United, but edging above West Ham United.

Despite only picking up a point against their direct relegation rivals - who played with 10 men for 79 minutes - it was a good weekend for Town, with Swansea and Newcastle the only other bottom-half clubs to pick up any points from their weekend clashes.

West Bromwich Albion remain rooted to the foot of the table and look doomed, with the Baggies eight points from safety with eight matches left to play.

Stoke City and Crystal Palace remain in the bottom three after weekend defeats to Manchester City and Chelsea respectively, while Southampton are three points behind Town, but just one point above the drop zone.

A victory over Roy Hodgson's Palace would send the Terriers even closer to survival and would pile the pressure on their rivals, with struggling Stoke, West Brom and Bournemouth not having their matches postponed this weekend.

