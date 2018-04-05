The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town have six games left to seal their Premier League survival – starting away at Brighton & Hove Albion this Saturday.

Last weekend's 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United saw David Wagner's men drop a further place towards the relegation zone, to 16th position.

They still have Crystal Palace one place and one point below them with Southampton, Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion occupying the bottom three.

Also this weekend, bottom of the table West Brom entertain Swansea City with Darren Moore in charge following the sacking of Alan Pardew earlier this week.

And there's an interesting South Coast contest as AFC Bournemouth face Palace.

Do you think the Terriers have enough to beat the Premier League drop zone or do you think they will fall at the final hurdle?

