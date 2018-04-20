The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town may not be in Premier League action themselves but there are plenty of games the Terriers will be keeping a keen eye on this weekend.

Last weekend's 1-0 win over Watford at the John Smith's Stadium meant David Wagner's men are currently six points above the drop zone in 15th place.

With just four games to go, survival now appears to be in touching distance with a home win over Everton on Saturday April 28th arguably enough for another season in the top-flight.

But before that mouthwatering prospect, Stoke City and Swansea City have opportunities to close the gap and turn up the heat – facing Burnley and Manchester City respectively.

Elsewhere, West Bromwich Albion host Liverpool, Crystal Palace are at Watford and Arsenal, with the news of boss Arsene Wenger set to leave, host West Ham United.

