There's another massive weekend of Premier League fixtures which will ultimately help to determine Huddersfield Town's fate at the end of the season.

After not featuring in the league last weekend due to Chelsea's participation in the FA Cup semi-finals, the Terriers face Everton at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

However, before the clash there is a big game at Anfield where Liverpool, fresh from their Champions League exploits, face Stoke City in the day's early kick-off.

A win for the Potters could give them a lifeline in their survival battle while other games at the bottom end of the table include Brighton & Hove Albion travelling to Burnley, Crystal Palace hosting Leicester City and Southampton facing AFC Bournemouth at St Mary's.

Meanwhile, West Bromwich Albion could be relegated if they do not beat Newcastle United at St James' Park while in the late encounter Swansea City host Chelsea (kick-off 5.30pm).

Sunday then sees West Ham United entertain newly-crowned champions Manchester City while Monday's solitary fixture sees Watford travel to Wembley to face Tottenham Hotspur (kick-off 8pm).

