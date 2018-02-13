Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's getting towards squeaky bum time in the Premier League and the relegation battle has never been tighter.

Huddersfield Town find themselves in an 11-team scrap for survival with everyone from AFC Bournemouth in 10th place to West Bromwich Albion in 20th thinking of relegation as a genuine possibility.

With 11 matches left to go this term, many of the bottom-half sides must still face off against each other in the run in, making the race for survival one of the most exciting and intriguing in recent years.

Just 11 points separate the bottom 11 sides in the Premier League and it's anyone's guess as to who will be relegated after the final round of matches are completed on May 13.

With 110 matches left to play in the top flight this season, we thought we'd make it easier for you to predict by creating a gadget that allows you to predict your final bottom three.

Just click whether you think each match will result in a home win, away win or draw and our gadget will do the rest!