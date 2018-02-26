Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town claimed an enormous win over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday to boost their hopes of Premier League survival and push the Baggies closer to the drop.

Rajiv van la Parra and Steve Mounie scored the goal for Town before Craig Dawson's consolation, with the Terriers now 14th in the table and three points clear on Swansea City in 18th.

The win keeps Town's positive momentum going, with David Wagner's men still to face bottom-half sides Swansea, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion before the end of the season.

It was a good weekend for Town away from The Hawthorns too, with Watford and Brighton the only relegation-threatened clubs claiming victory.

Watford's win over Everton takes them to 10th in the table, while the Seagulls climb to 12th - but also push Carlos Carvalhal's Swansea down to 18th.

Elsewhere, Newcastle, Stoke City, Southampton and AFC Bournemouth all collected a solitary point, while West Ham United and Crystal Palace were beaten by Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

Town may have had a good week, but next Saturday they travel to Wembley to take on Spurs before facing a five-match spell against other sides fearing the drop - a stretch they must make count in their bid to retain their top-flight status.

