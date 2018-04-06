Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The bottom half of the Premier League are set to have a record equalling poor season for the number of points won.

Based on this season’s points per game averages, teams between 11th and 20th will finish with a combined total of 364 points.

That works out at just 36.4 each on average which matches the lowest on record set back in 2009/10.

This season though the team in 10th, AFC Bournemouth, have the same number of points as the team in 11th.

The average number of points set to be won by the bottom 11 sides this season is just 37.0.

That’s a record low for the Premier League with 2007/08 and 2009/10 being the closest season at 37.6 points.

Season: Average points won by teams in bottom half

1992/93: 44.9*

1993/94: 40.0*

1994/95: 40.6*

1995/96: 39.3

1996/97: 41.3

1997/98: 42.4

1998/99: 40.8

1999/00: 40.4

2000/01: 41.0

2001/02: 39.5

2002/03: 41.7

2003/04: 40.8

2004/05: 39.2

2005/06: 39.2

2006/07: 39.9

2007/08: 36.5

2008/09: 38.2

2009/10: 36.4

2010/11: 42.1

2011/12: 39.4

2012/13: 38.0

2013/14: 37.1

2014/15: 39.2

2015/16: 39.3

2016/17: 38.1

2017/18: 36.4



* adjusted to reflect a 38 game season including side in 11th

