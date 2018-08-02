Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner says there is "no chance" of the Terriers aiming for anything other than Premier League survival this season due to the financial disparity between them and their rivals.

Town earned a second season in the top flight last year with remarkable back-to-back draws with Manchester City and Chelsea , with the Terriers proving nearly all of the pundits and bookmakers wrong in the process.

And the boss is targeting the same achievement again this season, suggesting that Town can only aim for survival with the promoted teams having much more financial backing than the West Yorkshire side.

Wagner pointed to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham as examples of the gap in resources, before highlighting Brighton & HOve Albion as their nearest competitors in terms of money.

In an interview with SportBild, Wagner was asked whether the aim for the season was anything other than survival.

The boss replied: "No chance! Because the promoted teams Fulham and Wolves have financial means that are beyond our imagination.

"We still have the lowest budget, but the gap to the club with the second-least funds, Brighton, has become bigger.

"The challenge is difficult, but also exciting. If we manage to recapture the energy and euphoria in the town, the stadium and the club, then we can do it.”

When asked who the surprise package of the season would be, he added: “Wolverhampton. They have so much money. As new signings, they have just got two Portuguese national team players.”