Wolves are keen on former Huddersfield Town defender Fraser Horsfall, according to reports in the Midlands.

The 21-year-old has impressed at centre half with Kidderminster Harriers since leaving PPG Canalside, say the Express & Star.

It’s thought a deal would cost around £200,000 and it’s believed initial talks have taken place over a move to Molineux for Horsfall, who came through the ranks at Town from the age of 11.

Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers are also thought to be interested.

Horsfall initially joined Harriers on loan from Town at the start of last season before sealing a permanent move during the January transfer window.

The 6ft 2in defender played 43 times in National League North last season, scoring four goals.

Wolves are thought to believe Horsfall can step up to league level, although if a deal went through it’s likely he would either be loaned out or feature for the Under 23s.

Wolves have sold out of season tickets for their return to the Premier League.

Speaking to the Non-League Paper in March, Horsfall revealed a desire to learn the ugly side of the game was behind his decision to leave his boyhood club in January.

“Huddersfield like to pass it, they do that now in the Premier League, so from a young age I’ve always been taught that,” said Horsfall,

“But I’ve had to learn the nasty side of it. It’s really physical and you have to adapt to it.

“You can be as good on the ball as you like, but you can’t teach the aggressive side.

“You’ve got to learn that and I think I am.”