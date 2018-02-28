Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town legend Andy Booth believes recent impressive Premier League performances mean the side can enjoy this weekend’s clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

David Wagner’s side travel down to Wembley, the venue of last May’s historic Championship Play-off final win over Reading, buoyed by back-to-back league victories.

A 4-1 home demolition of AFC Bournemouth was followed up by a hard-fought win over West Bromwich Albion to propel the Terriers to 14th in the table, three points from the drop zone.

And 44-year-old Booth, who spent time at both clubs during his playing career, feels the current situation gives the side some breathing space to go and play with freedom this Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

“To get six points from the last two games against AFC Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion gives us a free weekend in some respects,” said Andy Booth.

“It’s a luxury game the fans can go and enjoy, a day out at Wembley.

“There is no pressure and anything we get is a bonus – the last two results have given us a bit of breathing space.

“If we hadn’t got much out of the last few games then I think we’d have had to get something out of this weekend’s game.

“These aren’t the games which will keep us up – it’s the last two games and the next two games against Swansea City and Crystal Palace that will decide our season.”

Although Town’s win at West Brom saw the Baggies cut further adrift at the bottom, just seven points currently separate 19th placed Stoke City and 10th placed Watford.

On the relegation battle, Andy Booth commented: “The West Brom game was crucial for us – you can’t see them catching us now and you are probably looking at two relegation spots to fill now.

“If we get two results against Swansea and Palace we are practically safe, other than a couple of draws.

“But if we don’t get them it’s so tight - it’s going to go to the end of the season – but hopefully we can be safe by then.”