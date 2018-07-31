Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

So the summer transfer window will slam shut at 5pm next Thursday for Huddersfield Town and their Premier League rivals.

Head coach David Wagner has already said Town don’t need to put themselves under pressure to make more signings before the deadline.

Wagner has already signed six new players for his senior squad, in addition to securing goalkeeper Jonas Lossl and flying full back Flo Hadergjonaj on permanent contracts.

Talented keeper Ben Hamer has been added from Leicester City, along with defenders Terence Kongolo (AS Monaco) and Erik Durm (Borussia Dortmund).

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

In midfield, young Dutch ace Juninho Bacuna has arrived from FC Groningen to join wingmen Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City) and Adama Diakhaby (AS Monaco).

So if Town do make another signing, what would be the priority?

Firstly, Town are well set with goalkeepers.

Hamer and Lossl will be a titanic battle for the starting place in goal, while England youth player Ryan Schofield is a more-than-capable third choice, allowing Joel Coleman to go out on loan – so Town (who have also brought in young keeper Gabriel Rosario for the Academy) are sorted in that key position.

Defensively, too, it looks like Town have plenty of options.

Kongolo looks in superb form already, Durm has the class of a World Cup winner but plenty to prove after injury, and the centre-back pairing of Christopher Schindler and Mathias Jorgensen already has a Premier League season under its belt.

Tommy Smith and Flo Hadergjonaj cover right back, Chris Lowe and Scott Malone the left, while fit-again Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Michael Hefele are back-up for the central positions, with Kongolo putting everyone under pressure.

So I would suggest Town are sorted defensively.

Up front, Steve Mounie and Laurent Depoitre have the lone striker role between them and are both strong.

Attracting another striker within the budget might be fanciful, as he would almost certainly be kicking his heels behind the other two, so another frontman arrival would seem unlikely.

So we come to the midfield.

If Town were to make a move in the next week, I reckon it would be for some midfield insurance – someone who could play anywhere across the pitch.

Bacuna is a central midfielder and will be hoping to put pressure on Jonathan Hogg, Phil Billing, Aaron Mooy and Danny Williams.

Alex Pritchard looks top of the pecking order at No10, with Abdelhamid Sabiri and Elias Kachunga possible options.

On the flanks, Ramadan and Diakhaby have given Wagner extra quality options to add to those of Rajiv van La Parra and Collin Quaner, while Kachunga is ready cover.

With Town’s wingers able to operate on either side, it’s a bonus - Diakhaby operated mostly on the left for Monaco but lined up on the right for Town against Lyon.

Youngsters Rarmani Edmonds-Green (defence) and Jordan Williams (midfield or defence) have had encouraging pre-seasons to boot, so there are in-house options for deeper cover already in place.

But maybe one more bit of midfield insurance – someone with real versatility who could put pressure on the widemen – would be the way to go for Wagner before the 5pm deadline on August 9.