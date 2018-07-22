Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Steve Mounie scored with a late header for Huddersfield Town to draw 1-1 with SV Darmstadt on Sunday afternoon.

The Terriers appeared to be heading for their third defeat of the weekend but had the striker to thank when he converted a pinpoint cross from substitute Jordan Williams at the back post.

David Wagner fielded a strong-looking side for the friendly at the Merck Stadion, giving a debut to new signing Adama Diakhaby.

Abdelhamid Sabiri was the only survivor from Saturday's Interwetten Cup games while Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy - fresh from the World Cup - was named on the bench.

The hosts opened the scoring straight after half time with Yannick Starck guiding the ball into the net with a low left footed shot after Ben Hamer could only parry a header.

But Mounie spared Huddersfield's blushes with a tidy finish in the 80th minute.

Here is our verdict on each Town player from the afternoon.

Hamer 6

Made one superb stop from a close-range header at a first-half corner. Could perhaps have parried the ball away instead of into the danger area for Darmstadt's goal.

Smith 6

Provided an outlet for Town down the right flank and did not stop running all afternoon.

Hefele 5

A few let-offs in the second half when he nearly got caught on the ball and cost Huddersfield a goal.

Schindler 6

A solid performance overall and read the game really well but will be disappointed with the start of the second half when the defence was at sixes and sevens.

Malone 7

Had a superb opportunity early on when he got into the box but chose to cross instead of shoot. Got up and down the left side well but a lazy clearance which was charged down almost let the hosts in midway though the second half.

Sabiri 7

Showed some great skill on the ball in the midfield, following up is eye catching showing at the Interwetten Cup on Saturday. Tired in the second half though and made way for Mooy.

Billing 8

Got around the pitch well and produced some superb passes to help spread play. Produced some lovely turns to get away from opponents as well as great strength.

Diakhaby 6

A lively debut for the former Monaco man, playing primarily down Town's right but also coming onto the left at times. Showed good pace and skill and had one chance but saw his cross easily claimed by the goalkeeper. Replaced just after the hour mark by Ramadan.

Pritchard 8

Lively performance by the creative midfielder who always made himself available in attacks. Got in some good positions late on as Town pressed for a winner.

Van La Parra 7

A couple of loose passes but generally a solid display. Got some good tackles in as well.

Mounie 7

Took his goal well from close range. Almost grabbed a second in as many minutes with another header but his effort was well saved by the goalkeeper, down to his left.

SUBS

Not used: Rosario, Edmonds-Gree

Mooy 7

Composed in midfield and at the heart of the play. Tidy in his passing and had one effort - a shot from about 20 yards which he dragged wide.

Williams 6

Filled in at left back for the final 15 minutes and provided the cross for the goal.

Ramadan 5

A rather quiet game but still learning about his new teammates no doubt.