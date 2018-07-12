The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ryan Sessegnon and Diogo Jota could be the best bargain buys for this season’s fantasy football competition.

Picking up the best players from newly-promoted sides can be key in fantasy football, with individuals available cheap in the game despite lighting up the second tier last term.

To try help you find the best players, the Examiner have worked out how many fantasy football points they would have won on the official Premier League game based on the number of goals and assists they had in the Championship last season.

100+ points

Ryan Sessegnon - £6.5m

The Fulham midfielder bagged 16 goals and eight assists in the Championship last season, which would have earned the 18-year-old 104 additional points.

That’s the most of any player coming up with a newly-promoted team.

Diogo Jota - £6.5m

The Portuguese midfielder scored 17 and set up another five for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Championship.

No other midfielder coming up with a team this term scored more goals last season.

Jota’s goals and assists would have been worth 100 fantasy points.

70+ points

Ivan Cavaleiro - £5.5m

The Wolves winger was linked to Town earlier in the summer after scoring nine goals and recording 12 assists in the Championship last season.

That would have earned Cavaleiro 81 points last campaign.

Junior Hoilett - £5.5m

The former Blackburn and QPR wide man scored nine and set up another 11 for Cardiff City last season.

That would have been worth 78 fantasy football points.

Barry Douglas - £5.0m

Douglas is the highest scoring defender to be coming up with a side in terms of goals and assists.

The Scotland international scored five for Wolves last season and set up an impressive 14 - more than any player coming up with a club in 2018.

Those goals and assists would have been worth 72 points on the game.

60+ points

Stefan Johansen - £5.5m

Eight goals and nine assists for the Fulham midfielder last season would have earned the Norwegian 67 points.

Gary Madine - £4.5m

Cardiff forward Madine failed to score any league goals for the Bluebirds last season.

However, he was prolific for Bolton in the first half of the season before transferring to Cardiff.

All in all he scored 10 goals and set up another eight, which would have picked him up 64 points.

Leo Bonatini - £5.0m

The Brazilian was Wolves’ top-scoring striker last season with 12 league goals. He also grabbed five assists.

Those goals and assists would have been worth 63 fantasy football points.

Callum Peterson - £5.5m

Peterson was the Bluebirds’ top scorer last season with 10 goals to his name.

The Scot also got four assists, all of which is worth 62 points.