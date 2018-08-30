Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner will have a number of decisions to make this weekend as Huddersfield Town travel to Goodison Park to face Everton.

The Terriers are winless in four matches at the start of the 2018/19 season, but have faced tough test against Chelsea and Manchester City in their opening encounters.

A draw and a defeat to Cardiff City and Stoke City respectively in the following matches may have caused more concern in the Town ranks, but a victory over the Toffees this weekend could flip the atmosphere in West Yorkshire ahead of the international break.

Three crucial points could potentially see the Terriers rise into the top half of the table on Saturday, but a number of questions must be addressed before taking to the turf on Merseyside.

Five or three?

The first four matches of the season have seen Town go to a five-at-the-back system and a four-man defence, but neither have yet brought the desired results for Town.

In the midweek clash against Stoke, Wagner opted for four at the back, with more players given license to push higher up the field.

That didn't bring more chances however, as the Terriers huffed and puffed but failed to break down the Championship side.

The question for Wagner this weekend will be whether to go for five or three at the back and whether to set up the side to win the match or top frustrate the home side.

The fans may prefer an attacking display, but, if last season's performance at Goodison is anything to go by, we could see another defensively-minded Town set up.

Can Erik Durm start?

The German defender was our man of the match as Town crashed out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, with the former Borussia Dortmund man showing his pedigree at left back.

Wagner has stressed the importance of easing Durm back into regular football, but if the midweek showing is anything to go by, the Terriers will want him back in the squad as soon as possible.

The boss will not risk the 2014 World Cup winner, but the sooner Town can bring him into the side the better.

Who comes into the midfield?

With Jonathan Hogg receiving a red card in last weekend's match against Cardiff, Wagner will now have to decide who to replace the defensive midfielder with in Liverpool.

Juninho Bacuna and Danny Williams started in midweek so may not be fit enough to start at Goodison as both made their way back from injuries at the start of the season.

Philip Billing could step into the vice captain's role at Everton, while Florent Hadergjonaj and Jon Gorenc Stankovic have also been utilised in the holding midfield role this season.

Abdelhamid Sabiri could be another option, with the Moroccan playing deeper over the course of the pre-season.

Who starts in the wide areas?

This is completely dependent on the system Wagner opts for, but if it is his favoured 4-2-3-1 the head coach will have some interesting decisions to make on the wings.

So far no one has created a goal from open play for Town, with their only strike of the season coming through a Billing long throw, which was turned into the Etihad Stadium net by Stankovic.

With Town's strike department consisting of 6'3" forwards Laurent Depoitre and Steve Mounie, Wagner will be putting more pressure on the wingers to be delivering the right crosses and making the right runs in order to get Town firing.

That starts with selecting the right men to begin the game, with Isaac Mbenza, Adama Diakhaby, Elias Kachunga, Ramadan Sobhi, Collin Quaner and Rajiv van La Parra all hoping to be given the nod on the flanks.

Depoitre or Mounie?

One of the trickiest decisions of the week for the boss will be up front.

Mounie and Depoitre showed what they could do last season and both netted twice in pre-season, but have had no service so far this term.

Wagner therefore will not know which of his strikers is in better form in front of goal as they have racked up just seven efforts between them in their first three matches of the season.