The queue of people waiting to get an autograph from David Wagner told its own story.

The 46-year-old Huddersfield Town head coach is a popular man in his homeland.

And that doesn’t just mean Germany, that means the corner just south-west of Frankfurt, where Town played Dynamo Dresden at the Opel grounds in Russelsheim.

Wagner was born just down the road in Geinsheim am Rhein and began his playing career even closer, with Eintracht Frankfurt and then Mainz (where he met his good friend, the Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp).

Around 500 Dynamo Dresden fans made the trip to see their 2.Bundesliga side in the goalless draw, with a handful of Town fans including Maureen Procter and her daughter Susan, plus the boss’s daughter, Lynn, who greeted her father with a big hug.

Wagner happily chatted with the welcoming officials at the Stadion Am Sommerdamm, and with the Dynamo Dresden contingent who, like Town, had their VIP section in the stand marked out with A4 posters, each clearly featuring the crest of each club.

When the business of the match was over, Wagner attracted a big crowd to the centre circle of the pitch – which was in excellent condition because it doesn’t, these days, stage that many matches.

In the old days, it featured German Second Division games and fans used to watch from the trees alongside!

Wagner conducted a couple of long interviews in German, with the gathered throng engrossed in his every word and smiling throughout at many of the comments.

He then did another newspaper interview for the German press before turning to the film crew who were with the club’s manager of marketing and media, David Threlfall-Sykes.

Wagner, as always, had time to speak to the Examiner (in English, of course!) before finally starting to sign all manner of souvenirs for the locals who had waited patiently for his autograph.

We know the boss is popular in Huddersfield - and will forever be so – but his exploits have earned him much favour in Germany, too, and particularly the area near to Frankfurt, where Town are staying for this weekend’s Interwetten Cup tournament in Essen and for Sunday’s friendly against SV Darmstadt.