Huddersfield Town head into the final nine matches of their maiden Premier League campaign with a good chance of avoiding relegation.

The Terriers still have their fate in their own hands heading into the run in - an incredible feat given the quality of - and money spent by - the other 19 teams.

Town sit 15th in the league after 29 games - three points clear of the relegation zone and 10 points away from the magic 40-point mark used as a benchmark for safety.

But how closely have you being paying attention to David Wagner's side while they were battling towards survival?

Have a go at our quiz to see if you can match the Huddersfield Town Premier League stat to the correct Terrier!

*Stats provided by the Premier League.