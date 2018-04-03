Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Goalscoring is on the tip of everyone's tongue at the moment, with Town having not found the net in 6 hours and 42 minutes.

Town desperately need to start scoring to stay in the league, with the Terriers having just six more matches until the end of the season.

Last year the Terriers were promoted on a negative goal difference, scoring 56 goals and conceding 58 on their road to promotion.

There were 15 Town men who scored in the league last term compared to the seven this season, with the top scorer netting 12 goals to send Town to the promised land via the play-offs - but do you remember who that was?

Cast your mind back to last season and see if you can name every one of Town's Championship scorers from their promotion-winning campaign - there are 15 to get!