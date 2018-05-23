The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town booked a second season in the Premier League with a remarkable debut campaign culminating two weeks ago.

The Terriers earned two sensational draws in the final week - against Manchester City and Chelsea - to book their spot in next season's top flight, and deserved an encore after a superb maiden campaign.

Now thoughts will turn to strengthening the squad ahead of next term, with the Premier League getting back under way on August 11.

The transfer window opened on Thursday and top-flight teams will now be battling it out to snap up the best talents from across the globe.

But how well do you remember David Wagner's previous windows with the Terriers?

Give our quiz a go if you think you can name all of the players to put pen to paper on a Town contract whilst Wagner has been at the helm.